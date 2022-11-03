Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $21.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

SunPower Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

