Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $21.82

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

SunPower Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.