Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.29

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,473.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

