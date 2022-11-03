Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $425.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.88.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $334.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

