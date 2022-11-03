Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $55.80

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $582.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.36. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

