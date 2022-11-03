ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 110.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.67 ($1.28).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.87) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($1.97) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.65) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 69.16 ($0.80) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.63. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

Insider Transactions at ITV

ITV Company Profile

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,747.88).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

