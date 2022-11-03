Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 1,875

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($21.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.39) to GBX 1,575 ($18.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($23.12) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,630 ($18.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

ABF opened at GBX 1,379 ($15.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.96. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,181 ($25.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,354.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,534.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

