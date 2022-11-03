Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.