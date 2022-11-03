AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. AAR has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

