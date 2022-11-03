AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
AAR stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. AAR has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.
In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
