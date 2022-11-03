Reviewing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.05 $249.90 million $2.83 15.36 Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.28 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.75

This table compares Hillenbrand and Sigma Additive Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 7.03% 23.13% 7.12% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

