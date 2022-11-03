TD Securities Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. Analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.