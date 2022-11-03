Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.60. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,031.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

