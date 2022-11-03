BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.6 %

CPX opened at C$43.44 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.60.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031 in the last three months.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

