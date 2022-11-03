Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.60. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

