Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.96. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$18.42 and a 52 week high of C$33.89.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

