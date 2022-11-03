Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

