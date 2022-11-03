XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 6071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Logistics Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.