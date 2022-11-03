Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $229.24, but opened at $215.89. Stryker shares last traded at $218.17, with a volume of 22,329 shares.

The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Trading Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 134,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 211,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.