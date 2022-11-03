TFI International Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $11.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.71.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
