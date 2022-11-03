Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on B. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 3.9 %

B opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,692.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

