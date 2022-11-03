Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Terex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Terex stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Terex by 173.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 158,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Terex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

