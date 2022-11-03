Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €40.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €48.50 ($48.50) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($54.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($41.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.39 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

