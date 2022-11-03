Gentex Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

