Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $17.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.65. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $17.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $390.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

