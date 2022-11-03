Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Cut by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of EGO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

