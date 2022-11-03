Brokers Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

Shares of ELD opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

