Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

TECK stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 604.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 494.8% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,573,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 123,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

