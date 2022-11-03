Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

AVTR stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avantor by 26.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

