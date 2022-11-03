DA Davidson Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,723,000 after buying an additional 357,867 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.