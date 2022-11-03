Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $843.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

