Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

