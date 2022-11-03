DA Davidson Weighs in on OP Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

OPBK opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,143,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,627.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,224 shares of company stock worth $456,661. 22.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

