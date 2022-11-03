Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

In related news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

