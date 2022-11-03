Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.