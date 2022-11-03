CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,990. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.