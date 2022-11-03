W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,595,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 338,941 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

