Evercore ISI Cuts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$24.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.63.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.01.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 18.8641792 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.