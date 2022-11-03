Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.58.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at C$104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$37.90 and a one year high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

