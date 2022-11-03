North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.44.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.24.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at C$31,033,777.40. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,360.64. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 289,700 shares of company stock worth $4,331,684.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

