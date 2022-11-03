Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMOGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at C$74.76 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$40.96 and a 52-week high of C$76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

