TD Securities Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.06%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

