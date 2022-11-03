Scotiabank Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$26.25

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE REI.UN opened at C$19.48 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

