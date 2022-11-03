Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.79.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

