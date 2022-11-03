Scotiabank Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$41.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.17.

Stelco Price Performance

TSE:STLC opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.06. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

