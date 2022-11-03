Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$3.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

TSE:FOOD opened at C$0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

