Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 680 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 680 ($7.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($8.79) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday. set a GBX 560 ($6.47) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.24) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 596.92 ($6.90).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 514.10 ($5.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 487.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 478.25. The stock has a market cap of £66.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.02. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.34).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.