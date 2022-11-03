Brokerages Set Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) PT at $33.33

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.49 on Monday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,990. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

