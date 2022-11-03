Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $36.83

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $350.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,480. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

