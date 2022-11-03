Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $41.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Portillo’s stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 23.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 60.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,291 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,453,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.