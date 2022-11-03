Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $37.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

SCCAF opened at $16.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

