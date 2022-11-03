fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

